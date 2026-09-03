Video: Free For All At Trinamool's Kolkata Office As Men Flee With Flat Screens

The Trinamool Congress has alleged some people ransacked its office in Kolkata's Camac Street this morning and termed it "outrageous" that the police did not respond for nearly two hours.

In a video post on X, Trinamool leader Abhishek Banerjee alleged the men who vandalised the party office were "BJP hooligans, armed with weapons" and shared CCTV clips of the incident.

The BJP has not yet responded to the allegations.

Some men were seen walking out with flat-screen monitors and other items from a room whose floor was littered with broken objects.

"What happened at Camac Street this morning is a disgraceful assault on the rule of law," Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of defeated former chief minister Mamata Banerjee, said in the post.

"At around 4.30 am, BJP hooligans, armed with weapons, stormed our party office in the heart of Kolkata. They attacked our people, snatched their phones, smashed furniture, ransacked the premises and destroyed electronic equipment," he alleged.

"And where was Kolkata Police? For nearly two hours, despite repeated calls and emails from our people and lawyers, there was no response. This is outrageous and unacceptable," he said, adding that the men involved in the attack must be arrested immediately.

The incident and the allegations come days after the state police filed a first information report (FIR) against Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien and others over alleged obstruction and assault on police personnel during the removal of an allegedly unauthorised hoarding at Camac Street.

That controversy erupted after Kolkata Municipal Corporation officials, accompanied by police personnel, removed a signboard that read 'All India Trinamool Congress' from the building that housed Abhishek Banerjee's office.