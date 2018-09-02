Trinamool Activist Found Dead In A Pond In West Bengal

Police said they have not found any proof of murder. (Representational)

A Trinamool Congress activist was found dead at Bhangar in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Sunday after being missing since Saturday night, police said.

While the relative of the deceased claimed that the state ruling party activist has been killed by opposition party workers, police said they have not found any proof of murder.

"The body of Shibu Debnath, a Trinamool Congress worker was found in a pond near his house in Bhangar's Saitgachi on Sunday morning. There are no injury marks on the deceased's body," a senior officer from Bhangar police station said.

"We have got the news that the man was drunk. He consumed alcohol thrice on Saturday. The body has been sent for autopsy to find out how he died. No proof of him being murdered has been found as yet," he said.

The family members of Debnath accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers of kidnapping and killing him.

"He suddenly went missing yesterday. We guess that he was kidnapped and murdered by some BJP workers as he supported Trinamool Congress," a relative claimed.

The villages in Bhangar witnessed massive unrest over the construction of a power grid in the area for the last one year.

Violent clashes took place between anti-power grid agitators and state ruling party Trinamool Congress workers several times including at the time of state rural polls in May.