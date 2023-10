Trinamool Activist Killed In Clash Between Two Party Factions In Bengal: Cops

The incident happened in North 24 Parganas district, said police (Representational)

A 24-year-old Trinamool Congress activist was killed on Sunday after a clash allegedly broke out between two factions of the ruling party in West Bengal in North 24 Parganas district, police said.

Akash Prasad, a TMC supporter, was declared dead at a local hospital after being hit on his chest allegedly during the clash between rival factions owing allegiance to two TMC councillors of Titagarh Municipality, over possession of rented accommodation in the area, the official said.

TMC activists later demonstrated at Khardah Police Station with the body of the victim, demanding proper investigation and arrest of those responsible.

Personnel of RAF were deployed in the area.

Senior TMC leader and Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh said the death was unfortunate and the party was looking into the circumstances which led to the clash.

He said action would be taken, if anyone within the party, was found to be guilty.

The party wanted the police to work freely and take appropriate action against whoever was found responsible in the investigation.

