Man Kidnaps Kolkata Teen, Marries Her At Temple: Police

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and marrying a teenaged girl from Kolkata, police said on Monday.

The man was arrested from his house in the state's North 24 Parganas district based on a complaint filed by the girl's family, who lives in the Garfa area, they said.

The girl was rescued during a raid conducted on Sunday, police said.

"It has been found that the accused married the minor at a temple. We rescued her and she was sent to the SSKM Hospital for a medical test. However, she declined to undertake the test," an officer said.

The accused has been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, he added.