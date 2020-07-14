Kolkata Hospital Slapped Rs 10 Lakh Fine For 2 Deaths During Childbirth

A regulatory body in West Bengal has slapped Rs 10 Lakh fine on a private hospital. (Representational)

A regulatory body in West Bengal has slapped Rs 10 Lakh fine on a private hospital over the death of two woman patients last year, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Moushri Mandal and Paulami Bhattacharjee died in July last year while giving birth to their babies at the Woodlands nursing home. Ms Mandal gave birth to a twin and Ms Bhattacharjee to a baby.

The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission will make a fixed deposit of Rs 5 lakh in the name of Ms Bhattacherjee's child and of Rs 2.5 lakh each in the names of Ms Mandal's twins, the official said.

"The fixed deposits would be kept renewed till the children become adults. The complaint is disposed of accordingly," the order issued by the commission read.