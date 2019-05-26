Emergency Declared In Kolkata Airport After Threat Call; Services Resume

Kolkata airport declared emergency for over an hour on Sunday after a threat call (File)

The Kolkata airport declared emergency for over an hour on Sunday after a threat call was received for a Kolkata-bound flight at the airline's office in Bengaluru airport, an official said.

Emergency was declared at the airport at around 6.05 pm after a threat call was received at the Bengaluru Airport for Air Asia's I5-588 flight from Bagdogra to Kolkata, said a statement issued by the Kolkata airport. The emergency was called off at 7.25 pm.

"There were 187 passengers on board, including the crew members. All security checks have been carried out as per the procedure. All the passengers disembarked safely," the statement added.