55-Year-Old Man Found Hanging In Bathroom Of Kolkata Hospital: Cops

Police said Ramchandra Mondal was admitted with neurological disorders. (Representational)

The body of a 55-year-old patient was found hanging in a bathroom of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in north Kolkata on Monday morning, police said.

Ramchandra Mondal, a resident of Habra in North 24 Parganas district, was admitted to the Neuro Medicine Department of the hospital with neurological disorders on November 30, they said.

His body was found, by other patients of the hospital, hanging from the ceiling of the bathroom around 7 am, they added.

"We have learnt from the hospital authorities that the man was depressed since he was admitted there. It seems to be a case of suicide. We can only ascertain the exact cause of the death after getting the post-mortem report," a police officer said.

An investigation is underway, he said.

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)