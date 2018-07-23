2 Dead As 100-Year-Old Building Collapses In Kolkata's Sealdah

There were a few people living in the ground floor of the building

Two people were killed and another was injured as a dilapidated building collapsed in central Kolkata following heavy rains early on Monday, the police said. News agency ANI reported the building was at least a hundred years old.

The two-storey residential building near Sealdah's Baithakkhana Bazar area, that was declared as a "dangerous building" by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) a couple of years ago, collapsed at around 2.30 am on Monday.

"Manik Jana, 48, a resident of West Midnapore district and Gopal Chandra Naskar, 62, of South 24 Parganas district were killed in the building collapse.

"The two were passing by the road beside the building when the accident happened," an officer from the Muchipara police station said.

"It seems continuous rain over the last two days might have caused the fragile building to collapse. Another person was injured in the incident as well," he said.

Apart from the police, a team of state disaster management and fire brigade personnel reached the spot to conduct the rescue operation.

"There were a few people living in the ground floor of the building but they escaped unharmed," the officer added.