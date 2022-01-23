1 Killed, 6 Injured As Speeding Car Crashes Into Street Stalls In Kolkata

A person was killed and six others critically injured as a speeding car crashed into roadside stalls in Kolkata's Jadavpur area, police said today.
The incident happened near Sulekha More around 10.30 pm on Saturday, they said.
The speeding car hit a bike and rammed into the roadside stalls before running over a man, police said.
The impact of the accident was such that the bonnet and the bumper of the sedan was reduced to a pile of metal with the headlights missing.
When taken to a hospital, the man was declared brought dead, police said.
Those injured were undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.
Three persons, including two women, were detained from the car following the accident. Later, the driver was arrested, a police officer said.
Preliminary investigation revealed that they were drinking in the car, he said.
"We have started a probe into the matter and checking the CCTV footage of the area," he added.