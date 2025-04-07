1 Killed, 8 Injured As Drunk Filmmaker Crashes Through Kolkata Market

A vegetable seller was killed and eight others were injured after a car, reportedly being driven drunk, crashed at a market in Kolkata's Thakurpukur. Police have arrested Siddhant Das (35), a television director, and taken a woman co-passenger into custody. Another woman, who sat in the rear seat, fled the spot after the crash.

Local media reports have said the accident took place around 9 am yesterday. Das, police said, was driving back from Bakrahat in South 24 Parganas to Gariahat in south Kolkata. According to reports, Das and two women co-passengers were returning from a party. On the way back, Das lost control of the car and drove into a road closed for renovation. The vehicle crashed through the rails and hit three two-wheelers and pedestrians. Police confirmed Das was drunk driving and four bottles of liquor were found in the vehicle. Following the crash, Das allegedly tried to flee the spot, but local residents stopped the vehicle, pulled him out and thrashed him.

Aminur Rahman (63), who was selling vegetables at the market, was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries. He later died. While six of those injured have been discharged, Joyded Majumdar's condition is serious, according to reports.

"I was standing on the road outside the market. Suddenly, I saw the car. It hit at least seven people, including a person on a scooter and two others on bikes," Manzoor Rahman, Aminur's nephew, told The Times of India.

"The road is being repaired and it is closed to traffic. Only vehicles belonging to residents are allowed here. The car crashed through the guard rails and drove recklessly, hitting several people," said a police officer.

The incident has yet again put the spotlight on drunk driving, one of the key causes of road accidents and deaths. Despite the government's efforts to spread awareness, warning people against driving under the influence, cases of drunk driving continue to be reported from across the country.