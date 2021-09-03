Will Implement Supreme Court Order, Says Kerala Minister On Exams

Kerala: The Class 11 exam was scheduled to be held from September 6

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty on Friday said the state will implement the Supreme Court's interim order which stayed the Kerala government's decision to hold offline exams for Class 11 from September 6, amid rising cases of COVID-19 cases in the state.

"Supreme Court has asked us to submit the statement of facts of scientific preparations to conduct examination and on what background the decision to conduct examination has been taken. The Education Department will submit the reports before September 13," he said.

The minister said 4,22,000 students have written the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination and 4.5 lakh students have written the higher secondary examinations successfully.

"There were no lapses in conducting the examinations and on the basis of that experience, we had decided to conduct Class 11 examination," he said. "The students who appeared for examination were in good confidence and with the support of the students and parents, we had decided to conduct the examination," he added.

Mr Sivankutty said the Kerala government would implement the Supreme Court's order, and on the basis of its final order, will decide the next step.

A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar said the situation in Kerala is alarming because of the continuing rise in COVID-19 cases and children cannot be exposed to risk, while noting that around 35,000 cases are being reported daily from the state.

"There is an alarming situation in Kerala. It accounts for more than 70 per cent of cases of the country, with around 35,000 daily cases. Children of tender age can't be exposed to risk," the court said.

"We grant interim relief staying offline exam for till next date of hearing. List this matter on September 13," the court said. It was hearing an appeal against the Kerala High Court order refusing to interfere with the decision to hold offline exams.