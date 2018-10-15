Unfair To Target Mohanlal Over Handling Of Kidnapping Case: Film Body

Actor Mohanlal is the chief of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists or AMMA

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists or AMMA today came out in support of its chief and actor Mohanlal, who has been criticised by a women's group over the way a case involving an actress' kidnapping case was handled.

"AMMA finds it unfair that Mohanlal is being targeted," AMMA treasurer and spokesperson actor Jagdish said in a statement. "Dileep's case is currently in the court and unless the court gives its final ruling, no one can come to a conclusion if he is guilty or not. AMMA has not come to any conclusion if Dileep is innocent or guilty," he said in the statement.

Actor Dileep is an accused in a kidnapping case that took place last year. The actor was in jail for 85 days and is now out on bail.

"The decision of the general body which was against the executive committee decision to oust Dileep was based on the legal opinion that AMMA got. So it's not right to attack Mohanlal alone," said Jagdish.

At a press conference on October 13, the Women's Collective in Cinema or WCC, led by actress Revathy, alleged that AMMA had not supported the victim whereas Dileep got all the backing.

Others who took part in the conference included Rima Kallingal, Remya Nambisan and Geetu Mohandas, who had earlier quit from AMMA to protest against the way the actress' kidnapping issue was handled by the actors' body.

AMMA secretary and actor Siddiq told reporters in Kochi today that the allegations made by the WCC members were baseless.

"It's unfortunate that Revathy has not taken part in a single general body meeting for the past 24 years. There is no question of taking back the three WCC members because it was they who resigned. If they wish to return, they should come to AMMA," said Siddiq, adding the next general body meeting of AMMA will be held on June 24, 2019.