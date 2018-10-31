Soon, Digitised Crowd Management System For Sabarimala, Says Police

The Sabarimala Temple and surrounding areas witnessed a string of protests recently.

In a bid to make the visit of devotees to the iconic Sabarimala temple hassle-free, the Kerala Police on Tuesday announced the implementation of a Digitised Crowd Management System (DCMS) starting this year.

With the implementation of this system, devotees can opt for their preferred date and time to visit the 12th-century shrine, bookings for which can be done through the website - sabarimala.com.

Devotees can also fix darshan timings and book bus tickets from Nilakkal to Pamba. The booking will be valid for 48 hours.

The Sabarimala Temple and surrounding areas witnessed a string of protests recently over the Supreme Court's decision to quash restrictions on the entry of women between the ages of 10 and 50 into the holy shrine.

As many as 3505 protestors have been arrested so far in connection with the violence that broke out in the state, while around 529 cases were registered across the state as on Sunday.