Sabarimala Temple Body To Meet Soon As Protests Grow Over Women's Entry

New Delhi:
Protesters held a massive 'Save Sabarimala' protest march at the Kerala Secretariat yesterday. (File)
A little over 24 hours to go before the Sabarimala shrine in Kerala is scheduled to be open to women of all age groups for the first time after the Supreme Court's historic ruling last month that permitted the entry. The verdict however received mixed reactions with several thousand people, mostly women, taking to the streets to hold protests against the verdict. Several political parties, religious bodies and groups close to the temple board joined the protests launching a 'Save Sabarimala' campaign. The protesters along with several members of the BJP held a massive protest march yesterday at the Kerala Secretariat in Tiruvananthapuram. The Travancore Devaswom Board, a temple body, is expected to hold a meeting with various stakeholders including the Pandalam royal family and Ayyappa devotees.
Here are the updates of the Sabarimala protests:
Pilgrims arrive at the Shabarimala temple's Pampa river ahead of it's scheduled opening tomorrow. The temple, for the first time, will allow the entry of women of all age groups into the Lord Ayyappa shrine.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan calls for a press briefing shortly.
The opposition Congress, BJP and various Hindu outfits have launched protests, demanding that the state government to file a review petition against the September 28 top court order.
Four review petitions have been filed against the Sabarimala judgement, but the Supreme Court had said there will be no urgent hearing. "It will be listed in due course," a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had said.
Devotees, mostly women, take part in the 'namajapa' (chanting the name of Lord Ayyappa) march against the Supreme Court verdict on the entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple, in Ernakulam on Saturday
The Lord Ayyappa temple has traditionally barred all women of menstruating age. The temple's rule followed the belief that menstruating women are "impure".
The custom in the temple was challenged by a clutch of petitioners who argued that women cannot be denied the constitutional right to worship.
Heavy security has been deployed for the opening. So far, no special arrangements have been made for women devotees, the board's president A Padmakumar said.
The state has been witnessing a series of protests by the state units of Congress and the BJP as well as Hindu outfits against the verdict and the Left-led government's "hasty" move to implement the order. Some of the groups have demanded that the Kerala government come out with an ordinance to stop the entry of women to the shrine.
The Travancore Devaswom Board, which runs the hill-shrine, will meet the patrons, including the Tantri (head priest) family, Pandalam royals and Ayyappa Seva Sangam later in the day to discuss the preparations ahead of the three-month-long annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrim season starting November 17.
After weeks of protests, a massive protest march reached the state capital's secretariat yesterday with BJP party workers and Lord Ayyappa devotees joining the 'Save Sabarimla' campaign.