Sabarimala Set To Open For All Women Today, Kerala On Edge: 10 Facts

Devotees are "screening" vehicles, preventing girls, women of menstruating age from visiting Sabarimala

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's Sabarimala temple is scheduled to open today for devotees, in the backdrop of a controversial Supreme Court judgement, which lifted a centuries-old ban on girls and women of menstruating age from visiting the temple. On Tuesday, devotees took to the streets to "screen" vehicles and prevent girls and women between the ages of 10 and 50 from visiting the holy Hindu shrine. Local television reports said college students and women journalists were stopped about 20 km away from the temple, which is ensconced in the mountain ranges of the Western Ghats.