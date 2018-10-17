Sabarimala Set To Open For All Women Today, Kerala On Edge: 10 Facts

Devotees are "screening" vehicles, preventing girls, women of menstruating age from visiting Sabarimala
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's Sabarimala temple is scheduled to open today for devotees, in the backdrop of a controversial Supreme Court judgement, which lifted a centuries-old ban on girls and women of menstruating age from visiting the temple. On Tuesday, devotees took to the streets to "screen" vehicles and prevent girls and women between the ages of 10 and 50 from visiting the holy Hindu shrine. Local television reports said college students and women journalists were stopped about 20 km away from the temple, which is ensconced in the mountain ranges of the Western Ghats.
Here are the 10 biggest developments in this story:
The Sabarimala temple has traditionally barred all women of menstruating age. The reasoning behind the ban is that menstruating women are seen as "impure". Devotees consider Lord Ayyappa to be a celibate god.
The base camp, at Nilakkal, located 20 km away from the shrine, is on high alert. Around 1000 police personnel have been deployed to quell the protestors.
Nilakkal has become a battleground in the past few days, with devotees pledging to not let girls and women of menstruating age proceed further. "No woman belonging to the banned age group of 10-50 will be allowed to travel further from Nilakkal when it opens for the monthly puja tomorrow evening," a protesting woman was heard saying.
According to ground reports, devotees are being violently turned away from the base camp. Women in the banned age group have been asked to stop right at the base camp.
The hilltop shrine remains open only for 127 days in a year and can only be accessed through a forest.
Then Chief Justice Dipak Misra, while striking down the ban, said Lord Ayyappa "was not a separate denomination." "Rules based on biological characteristics will not muster constitution," he had said.
The temple's head priest, Kandaru Rajeevaru, said after the judgement, that they were "disappointed," but accepted the Supreme Court verdict. The Travancore Devaswom Board, which runs the temple, had said however, that the top court should steer clear of judging sensitive religious matters.
The striking of the ban has snowballed into a political controversy as well, with the BJP opposing the judgement and warning of a larger agitation if the ban was not imposed. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that no one will be allowed to block devotees. The Shiv Sena warned of "mass suicides" if women set foot inside the Sabarimala temple.
The chief minister accused the opposition parties of trying to threaten the government. He reiterated that they will not file for a review of the judgment. "Our government has taken a stand on the issue and there will be no discrimination on the basis of gender," Mr Vijayan said.