2 Women Forced To Turn Back At Sabrimala, Shrine Opens At 5 pm

Two women, one from Kerala and another from Andhra Pradesh, were among the first women to begin their trek to the Sabarimala temple in Kerala on its opening day, but they were stopped by protesters on their way. They managed to walk only a few hundred metres from the base camp of the hilltop temple.

Libi CS, the woman from Kerala, is a journalist. Hours before her trek, she had announced her plan on Facebook to visit the Sabarimala temple. The protesters apparently saw her post and decided to block her the moment she started walking towards the temple, where entry of women of menstruating age between 10 and 50 has been allowed by the Supreme Court, overturning a centuries-old ban.

"Friends, four of us are leaving to Sabarimala today, which includes atheists like me and two devotees," the journalist, Libi CS, wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

The police shielded her from a group of protesters who had surrounded her at Pamba, 4.6 km from Sabarimala. The protestors threatened to burn the bus that brought her to the base camp if she continued her trek, news agency IANS reported.

Madhavi, the woman from Andhra Pradesh, and her family also had to abandon their trek to the hilltop temple after protesters blocked them. A video shot by an eyewitness shows no policemen around the family as they pushed on while being surrounded by shouting men.

Some 1,000 police, including women, have been posted around Sabarimala and at the two base camps.

Madhavi said some policemen had been escorting them for a few hundred metres, but left them on their own as they were getting closer to the temple. With children in her family crying on seeing the protesters, Madhavi said she had no choice but to turn back.

Eyewitnesses said the police are not escorting women all the way up to the temple.

Peaceful protests continue at Nilakkal, the main access point 18.4 km from the temple nestled in the Western Ghats.