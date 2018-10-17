Two Journalists Covering Sabarimala Protests Attacked, Car Smashed

Sabarimala: The car of Republic TV's Pooja Prasanna is surrounded by protestors

Two reporters -- one from The News Minute and one from the Republic TV -- were attacked by anti-women protesters when they had gone to cover the protests near Kerala's Sabarimala temple. Traditionally closed to women aged between 10 and 50 years, the famous shrine to Ayappa opens its doors to women this afternoon following a Supreme Court order.

The News Minute reported that the anti-women Sabarimala protesters had attacked reporter Saritha S Balan in Pamba.

The reporter was on a state transport bus that was carrying devotees to Sabarimala, when a mob of 20 men -- allegedly belonging to Karma Samithi -- surrounded the bus and tried to pull her out. She was verbally abused and physically attacked. One person in the mob had kicked her on the spine, the News Minute reported.

"She was kicked from behind as angry devotees took her photograph, called her derogatory names and chanted slogans in the name of Ayyappa. A woman also tried to throw a water bottle at Saritha," The News Minute reported.

In a tweet, Republic TV said, "Mob of 100 smash car, attack Republic TV's South India bureau chief Pooja Prasanna".

The portal said the goons, who were trying to pass them off as devotees, have now surrounded the police station where the reporter was taken by the local police.

In a tweet, Republic said, "Mob of 100 smash car, attack Republic TV's South India bureau chief Pooja Prasanna". The mob of anti-women Sabarimala protesters had snatched batons from the police and attacked the television crew. Ms Prasanna is safe.

Last month, the Supreme Court said women of all ages must allowed into the temple, calling the practice of banning women of reproductive age "almost like untouchability".

The News Minute reported that the anti-women Sabarimala protesters had attacked reporter Saritha S Balan in Pamba.

The ban has been practiced for centuries, as devotees consider Lord Ayappa, the presiding deity of the temple, to be celibate.

This morning, two women, who were among the first to begin the trek to the hilltop temple, were stopped by protesters on their way. One of the women, who is from Andhra Pradesh, managed to walk only a few hundred metres from the Pamba base camp, 4.6 km from the hilltop temple. The other, a journalist from Kerala, was stopped as soon as her bus reached she reached Pathanamthitta, the bus stop 65 from the temple.