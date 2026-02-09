Fire, Faith, Focus: Chennai Photographer's Theyyam Image Wins Global Honour

A striking photograph capturing the fiery intensity of Kerala's Kandanar Kelan Theyyam has earned Chennai-based photographer Ramya Sriram a major international honour, winning the Nat Geo India Worldwide Contest 2025 and securing a place in National Geographic's 2026 calendar.

For Ramya, the recognition marks a defining milestone in her journey as a cultural photographer. "Being recognised by National Geographic is like the Holy Grail for photographers - almost like winning an Oscar," she told NDTV, calling the moment a powerful validation of years spent documenting India's living traditions.

The award-winning image captures a dramatic ritual moment from northern Kerala's Kannur-Kasaragod region, where Theyyam performances combine devotion, fire and elaborate costume into an immersive spiritual spectacle. Ramya has spent four years documenting Theyyam as part of a long-term visual archive on cultural heritage.

But the now-celebrated photograph came under extreme circumstances. Shot inside a small temple packed with hundreds of photographers and devotees, the scene quickly turned chaotic. As flames rose and crowds surged forward, she was pushed to the ground near the fire, sustaining burns on her hand, camera and clothing. "I could take only five shots before I had to stop and leave," she recalled. After waiting nearly eight hours overnight for the early-morning ritual, she walked away unsure if she had captured anything usable.

Of the five frames, three were out of focus and two were technically sound - one of which went on to win global recognition.

"Cultural photography is tough - the crowds, the travel, the timing - but the happiness it gives is on another level," Ramya says.

Beyond fieldwork, Ramya is expanding her role as a mentor and educator. She now conducts photography workshops, including programmes with Tamil Nadu's Entrepreneurship Development Institute, and is planning online sessions, offline masterclasses and curated photo tours aimed at encouraging emerging photographers to explore cultural storytelling.