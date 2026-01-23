PM Modi Launches Development Projects, Flags Off New Train Services In Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched various developmental projects and flagged off new train services in Kerala, saying that a new realisation has emerged among the people about the Centre's efforts for the state's development.

Speaking after launching the projects and flagging off the trains, PM Modi said the day marks a new momentum in the development of Kerala, driven by the efforts of the central government.

He said that rail connectivity has been further strengthened and the launched projects will help to transform Thiruvananthapuram into a major hub in the country.

PM Modi flagged off three Amrit Bharat Express trains and a Thrissur-Guruvayur passenger train which will help to enhance regional rail connectivity between Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

In addition, he laid the foundation stone for a CSIR-NIIST Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship Hub here and launched the PM SVANidhi Credit Card-- a UPI-linked, interest-free revolving credit facility.

PM Modi also disbursed loan amounts and credit cards to several beneficiaries under the PM SVANidhi scheme.

He said that the scheme was aimed at the welfare of the poor across Kerala and the nation.

Besides these, he laid the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art Radiosurgery Centre at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology in the city and inaugurated the new Poojappura Head Post Office.

PM Modi congratulated the people of Kerala and the entire nation for these significant developmental achievements.

He said that in order to build a 'Viksit Bharat', the entire nation was working together.

"Our cities have played a crucial role in this development. For the past 11 years, our government has made significant investments in urban infrastructure," he added.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in his welcome address, said that the projects launched by the PM would go a long way in the development of the state.

"These are of great significance so far as Keralam is concerned. This is a cherished moment of satisfaction to the state government as we have been consistently seeking the union government's green signal for many of these projects," Vijayan said.

He expressed hope that "this concern and good will gesture" will continue to be shown to the southern state in the times to come.

"I do hope that the genuine demands of Keralam relating to various other fields will also be met in due course, and the Prime Minister will see to it that all those will be implemented in a time-bound manner," the CM added.

