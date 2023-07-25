Oman Air Flight Returns To Kerala Due To Glitch, Circles Airport For Hours

Oman Air flight to Muscat returns to Kozhikode following a technical snag after take-off.

An Oman Air flight from Kozhikode to Muscat was forced to turn back to the international airport in Kozhikode today, minutes after take-off due to a technical snag, airport authorities said.

The flight - WY 298 - with 169 people onboard which took off from the Karipur airport at 9:15 am turned back barely a few minutes into its journey due to a technical fault and landed safely, a Calicut airport official said.

"It was a normal landing.. the aircraft landed safely," he told Press Trust of India.

The aircraft circled the airport for over two hours to burn fuel and become lighter before landing, he told Press Trust of India.



