Medical Emergency Forces Muscat-Bangkok Flight To Land In Nagpur

A Muscat-Bangkok flight of Oman Air made an unscheduled landing at the Nagpur airport in Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon after a passenger took ill, airport sources said.

An Omani national who was on board complained of chest pain and uneasiness following which flight WY 0815 made unscheduled landing here around 1.45 pm, said a senior airport official.

The passenger was admitted to KIMS Kingsway Hospital in the city.

He has been kept under observation, said Deputy General Manager (Communications) Aejaz Shami of the hospital.

The flight resumed its journey later, the airport official said.

