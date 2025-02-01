Oman Air flight from Hyderabad cancelled after 8 hours; passengers suffer hours of suffocation onboard

Oman Air's flight from Hyderabad to Muscat recently faced a significant issue, leading to its eventual cancellation. According to Aviation News, the flight was cancelled after an 8-hour delay. It was scheduled to depart from Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at 3:00 pm. But after passengers boarded, the aircraft's air conditioning malfunctioned, causing many to feel suffocated during the 3-4 hour delay. Despite attempts to fix the issue, the flight was called off at 10:00 pm - approximately 8 hours after the scheduled departure time.

A video shared on Instagram by Aviation News captures the chaotic scene at the Hyderabad airport. The clip shows passengers expressing their frustration and discomfort. They are also heard arguing with authorities and questioning them over the long delay.

"Oman Airlines WY232 flight from Hyderabad to Muscat, scheduled at 3 pm, boarding was completed, then as AC was not working, passengers felt suffocated for next 3-4 hours, finally flight was cancelled after 8 hours at 10 pm. No refund or compensation has been given yet," the news outlet captioned the post reported.

Oman Air has not issued any official response regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, in another similar incident, passengers onboard an Air India flight from Mumbai to Dubai were stuck for a long time inside a cabin with no functional air conditioning. Taking to Instagram, a passenger shared the video of the same and wrote, "The flight that was supposed to take off at 8:25 AM was delayed for 5 hours with passengers (including toddlers and senior citizens) on board without the air condition system working. Passengers started feeling suffocated and yet the crew did not provide any relief until passengers forced them to open the gates and deboard."

The passenger also alleged that the "captain not once came out of the cockpit to address the passengers to assuage the situation but only waited inside until passengers lost their calm after 5 hours waiting patiently." He also reflected on what such situations mean on a larger scale. "High time the aviation ministry starts to handle such incidents with the strictest of actions. Why should the passengers be always on the receiving end?" he wrote.