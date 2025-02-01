2 iPhones, 1 Samsung: Woman Claims She Was Robbed At Maha Kumbh

The Maha Kumbh Mela at Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj has drawn an overwhelming crowd, with 23.9 million taking a dip at the Sangam on Mauni Amavasya. Amid the festive spirit, a woman has claimed she was robbed of her valuables.

Mini Trivedi, who attended the grand religious gathering with two friends and their children, shared her ordeal in a video posted to Instagram. She claimed that despite taking precautions, thieves managed to steal from her.

According to Ms Trivedi, her group had to park their car far from the main site, forcing them to walk nearly 15 kilometres to reach the Triveni Sangam. "The crowd was unimaginable, packed so tightly that we were all squished together," she recounted.

To protect her belongings, Ms Trivedi clutched her small purse close to her body, pressing it flat against her side to prevent it from being snatched or lost. But despite her precautions, the unexpected happened. Holding up her bag to the camera, she revealed a clean slit along its fabric - evidence of a skilful robbery. The thief managed to cut through her purse with a blade or knife and steal its contents, including two iPhones and a Samsung phone.

"This is what's happening at the Maha Kumbh," she warned in her video. "I'm sharing this so people stay cautious. Don't carry cash, gold, or any valuables to the event. Be mindful and stay secure."

The incident comes amid heightened concerns over crowd management at the Kumbh Mela. On January 29, a stampede at the Maha Kumbh killed 30 people and injured 60, prompting the UP government to implement strict crowd control measures. Key changes included declaring the fair area a No-Vehicle Zone, cancelling VVIP passes, enforcing one-way traffic routes, and restricting vehicle entry from neighbouring districts.

A diversion scheme will also be in place for Basant Panchami snan. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a judicial probe, increased security, and compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the victims' families while ensuring better crowd management.