On CCTV, Masked Robbers With Guns Drawn Loot Bengaluru Jewellery Store

In what looked like a scene straight out of a movie, three masked men stormed into a jewellery store just before closing time and made away with a quantity of gold in Bengaluru.

The entire robbery was captured on CCTV cameras installed inside the store.

The heist took place at Ram Jewellers in Bhairaveshwara complex on Magadi Road.

While the shopowner was about to shut for the day, the robbers entered with guns drawn and began grabbing ornaments placed on the display table.

The shopowner, Kannaiya Lal, raised an alarm and tried to resist, but was pushed aside along with his staff.

Though neighbouring shopkeepers rushed in after hearing the commotion, the robbers had already fled with the jewellery. The total gold stolen is estimated to be around 184 grams.

A case has been filed with Madanayakanahalli police station, and CCTV footage is being reviewed as part of the investigation.

Police suspect the gun used in the robbery may have been fake, based on initial findings. A few individuals are currently being questioned in connection with the case.