Bengaluru Police Solve Multi-Burglary Case, Recover Property Worth Rs 18 Lakh

In a significant crackdown, Bengaluru police solved the multi-burglary case reported in Sampanna Layout of Kammanahalli Main Road in Bengaluru.

The investigation began after a complaint was lodged on November 3, by residents of a rented house in Sampanna Layout.

The complainants reported that their house was burgled while they were away in Vellore, resulting in the theft of 108 grams of gold, 300 grams of silver, and Rs15,000 in cash. Upon returning on November 3, they found the door broken and their locker looted.

During the investigation, the police worked on multiple leads, but on November 24, during routine patrolling, police apprehended three suspicious individuals on a two-wheeler without a number plate.

On questioning, the suspects confessed to multiple thefts, including the Sampanna Layout burglary. Further interrogation revealed that the stolen gold and silver were sold to a shop within Chikpete Police Station limits. Following the theft case, the shopkeeper was issued a notice on November 26, and 180 grams of gold and 4.8 kg of silver were recovered.

The operation led to the resolution of 11 cases, including 9 burglaries in Banaswadi and 2 cases in Ramamurthy Nagar. The seized property, including the stolen vehicle, is valued at Rs 18 lakhs

The accused were produced before the court on December 4, and remanded to judicial custody.

The investigation was carried out under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police East Division, Mr. D. Devaraj, IPS, and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Umashankar A.H., with Inspector Arun Salunke and the Banaswadi Police team playing important roles in solving the case.

The police's swift action and thorough investigation have been lauded, as the operation not only uncovered the culprits but also recovered significant stolen property.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)