Bengaluru Users Complain About Shocking Tax Notices Over Parking Space, Civic Body Responds

A technical malfunction in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's (BBMP) e-Khata system has caused widespread frustration among property owners in Bengaluru, with thousands receiving unexpected show-cause notices. The e-Khata system, a digital platform designed to streamline property documentation, issues an online property certificate that records ownership details, including title history, tax records, and property dimensions. This certificate has been mandatory for all property transactions in the city since July 1, 2025, as part of BBMP's efforts to enhance transparency and digitise property records.

However, as many as 31,000 homeowners received show-cause notices for not including car parking areas in their property's carpet size reports. Several people took to social media to express their frustration, questioning the need for this additional tax burden. Many residents claimed that the notices were issued without proper verification of the original property documents.

Dear @BBMPofficial @BBMPAdmn @BBMPCOMM, Please advise your ARO to create e-Khata properly. Home buyers are harazed by them by not doing their job honestly. There are lot of bugs in e-Khata. We are chasing them and registering complaint, but not seeing swift action. Please help pic.twitter.com/2c8VhIyPXi — Karnataka Home Buyers Forum (@KA_HomeBuyers) August 7, 2025

Cant file the objection also.

E khata was expected to be smooth but update seems to be not possible online.



Please provide an interface to do the ekhata correction online please pic.twitter.com/gEFTnrttXD — Ashwath Kamath (@ashwathakm2) July 24, 2025

Sir,my flat was approved B Khata before launch of E Khata. As such I applied afreash B khata/E khata on line. My application no is 5204 and provisional E-khata was issued .I am struggling for more than a year but E khata not issued. Several emails & 3personal visits of no avail pic.twitter.com/hkPcMtplRH — K K Kalra (@BankerKalra) August 5, 2025

The incident has sparked criticism over the system's reliability, with many questioning the rushed implementation of the mandatory e-Khata policy. Resident associations have called for a grace period and better support mechanisms to assist property owners in navigating the digital transition.

BBMP officials attributed the issue to a recent software check in their Kauvery system, which identified discrepancies in property size data between e-Khata and the EPID database. The problem stems from a flaw in the e-Khata software that misinterpreted the built-up area, incorrectly including parking slots in the "carpet area" and resulting in inflated tax liabilities for many homeowners.

BBMP's special commissioner (revenue), Munish Moudgil, told The Times Of India that notices were meant for properties with over 5% variation in data. However, due to a technical glitch, mass emails were sent to others who weren't at fault. Mr Moudgil assured that affected residents can appeal and have the issue resolved promptly.