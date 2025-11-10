Bengaluru Man Loses Rs 1.29 Crore In Investment Scam Through Dating App

A 42-year-old Bengaluru resident was allegedly cheated of over Rs 1.29 crore in an online investment scam after coming in contact with fraudsters through a dating app.

The North CEN (Cybercrime, Economic offences, Narcotics) Crime Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

According to the FIR filed on November 7, the complainant, Jagadish C, was contacted by unidentified individuals via the Quack Quack dating app. The suspects gradually gained his trust and persuaded him to invest in a website which claimed to promise high returns from international stock markets.

Among the accused is a woman identified as Meghana Reddy, who allegedly convinced the victim by saying she wished to build an old-age home in his father's name. Believing her, Jagadish transferred a total of Rs 1,29,33,253 through multiple RTGS and NEFT transactions between November 5 and 6.

However, after making the payments, the victim neither received any promised returns nor got his money back. Realising he had been duped, he approached the police.

Based on his complaint, the police have registered a case under Information Technology Act, 2000, and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

An investigation is underway to trace the accused and recover the defrauded amount.