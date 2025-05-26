Woman Killed, Jewellery, Cash For Daughter's Wedding Stolen In Bengaluru

A woman was murdered, and gold jewellery and cash worth Rs 20 lakh - that she kept for her daughter's wedding - were robbed from her home in Bengaluru this morning. The woman was alone at her rented house in Cottonpet in central Bengaluru when the incident took place.

As per preliminary information, the 40-year-old woman, Latha, may have been strangled by the attackers before they looted the jewellery and cash. Police are suspecting the involvement of someone known to the family.

Her husband, Prakash, is a wholesale cloth merchant in Bengaluru, and was in his shop at the time of the incident. Their daughter was at her private job, and their son had gone to school.

The couple was preparing for their daughter's wedding, for which they had kept significant amounts of cash and jewellery at home.

When Prakash returned home for lunch, he found Latha dead and the valuables missing.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are analysing CCTV footage and questioning the family's acquaintances to identify and trace the accused.