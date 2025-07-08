Surat-Jaipur Flight Delayed By 1 Hour. Reason: Swarm Of Bees On Cargo Door

In a bizarre incident, an IndiGo flight from Surat to Jaipur was delayed by over an hour as a swarm of bees sat near the aircraft's open luggage door. The Airbus A320 aircraft, which was scheduled to take off from Surat at 4.20 pm, eventually left at 5.26 pm -- a one-hour delay in an hour-long flight.

According to the information received so far, all passengers had boarded the flight and their luggage was being loaded onto the aircraft when the swarm of bees decided to take a break from flying and sat on the open luggage door.

The situation led to frenzied scenes as airport staff wondered how to deboard the ticketless fliers. Initially, smoke was used to disperse the bees, but when this failed, the fire department was alerted. A fire engine reached the runway and started spraying water on the luggage door. The persistent bees finally gave up and left their hangout spot, and the flight took off after an hour's delay.

An official response from IndiGo is awaited.

Inputs by Mahendra Prasad