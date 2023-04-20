Man Accused Of Domestic Violence Unleashes Dog On Woman Officer In Kerala

The womanwas in a state of shock due to the dog attack. (Representational)

A woman protection officer was brutally attacked by a dog, in this high-range district of the state, after the animal was unleashed upon her and a family counsellor by the husband of a woman who had made a domestic violence complaint against him.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at Meppadi in Wayanad district, and the man was immediately arrested by police and remanded in 14 days' judicial custody by a court here on the same day, a police officer said.

The incident was condemned by Kerala Health Minister Veena George who termed it a cruel act.

Ms George, in a statement, said she spoke to the woman protection officer -- Maya S Panicker -- who was in a state of shock due to the attack and the pain of the injuries she suffered.

Giving details of the circumstances leading up to the incident, the minister said that Ms Panicker had already taken the necessary steps on the woman's domestic violence complaint, including securing legal assistance.

However, as the complainant did not avail of legal help or respond to phone calls, the officer went to the woman's residence to find out what happened.

Ms Panicker was accompanied by a family counsellor, also a woman, and the complainant's husband unleashed the dog on both of them, police said.

Ms George said it was regrettable that such an officer who was doing her duty with sincerity was attacked using a dog.

Besides injuries suffered by both women as they tried to escape the dog, Ms Panicker was also bitten by the canine, police said.

The minister said the matter would be dealt with strictly.

