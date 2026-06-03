"Lucky You're In Kerala": Court To Kumbh Fame Monalisa, Husband Over 'Threat'

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on the anticipatory bail plea filed by Kumbh Mela social media sensation Monalisa Bhosle and her husband, Mohammed Farmaan Khan, in a case that has evolved from an interfaith marriage into a complex legal and political controversy spanning two states.

Justice Kauser Edappagath indicated that orders are likely to be pronounced on Wednesday after a hearing marked by sharp exchanges over the legality of the marriage, the age of the bride and allegations of persecution faced by the couple.

The proceedings took a dramatic turn when the Court orally observed that the couple appeared fortunate to be in Kerala amid allegations that they were facing threats in Madhya Pradesh over their marriage.

"Lucky that you are in Kerala," the judge remarked, prompting counsel for the couple to respond, "That is the only reason why we are alive now."

Monalisa, who shot to national fame after videos of her selling bead necklaces at the 2025 Kumbh Mela went viral, married Farmaan Khan in Kerala earlier this year.

Their marriage subsequently triggered a storm after allegations surfaced that she was below the legally permissible age for marriage.

Representing the couple, advocate M. Sasindran argued that both fundamentalist groups and sections of the Madhya Pradesh administration were attempting to invalidate the marriage by falsely portraying Monalisa as a minor.

According to the couple, she had already attained majority when the marriage was solemnised, and official records were subsequently manipulated to suggest otherwise.

The Madhya Pradesh government, represented by Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, strongly opposed the plea.

He argued that the marriage itself was legally unsustainable as it had been performed under Hindu customs despite the groom being a Muslim.

He further contended that Monalisa's actual date of birth was December 2009, making her a minor at the time of marriage and potentially attracting provisions of child protection laws.

The State also informed the court that forgery-related charges could be added to the kidnapping case registered against Khan, alleging that false documents had been used to secure birth and marriage certificates.

Significantly, the Court questioned aspects of the State's argument, noting that the alleged victim herself had made no complaint against her husband.

The case has generated national attention not only because of Monalisa's viral fame but also due to parallel proceedings before courts in Kerala and Madhya Pradesh.

A private complaint before a Thiruvananthapuram POCSO court has sought action against Farmaan Khan and several CPI(M) leaders, including M.V. Govindan, V. Sivankutty and A.A. Rahim, for allegedly facilitating the marriage.

With questions involving personal liberty, interfaith marriage, age determination and criminal liability converging in a single case, Wednesday's verdict is expected to have significant implications for the couple and the legal battles that continue to unfold around them.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)