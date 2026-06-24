Oath Invalid, Kerala Court Orders Fresh Swearing-In For 20 BJP Councillors

The Kerala High Court has invalidated the oath taken by 20 BJP councillors in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation after they invoked specific deities and martyrs while taking the oath of office, and directed them to retake the oath within four weeks.

The order came on a petition filed by CPI(M) councillor SP Deepak. Justice PV Kunhikrishnan held that the oaths were not valid under the prescribed format. However, the court clarified that the councillors would continue to enjoy legal protection for all actions performed so far in their capacity as elected representatives under the Municipalities Act.

The petitioner had argued that elected representatives are required to take the oath either in the name of God or in the name of the Constitution, and that invoking specific deities was contrary to the prescribed oath and constitutional principles.

Reacting to the verdict, Thiruvananthapuram Mayor VV Rajesh said the Corporation would comply with the High Court's order and make arrangements for the fresh swearing-in of the 20 councillors. He stressed that the judgment does not disqualify them from office.

Responding to questions about BJP councillor Sugathan, who is currently in jail, the Mayor said the Corporation would address the issue in accordance with the court's directions and dismissed concerns over the implementation of the order within the stipulated period.

Rajesh also clarified that the functioning of the Corporation, including standing committee meetings and other routine administrative work, would continue uninterrupted.

The Mayor further said preliminary information suggests that a few councillors outside the group of 20 may also have invoked specific deities while taking the oath. The Corporation will verify those cases and, if required, arrange for them to retake the oath as well, he added.