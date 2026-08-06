Kerala High Court Denies Bail To Man Accused Of Raping Stepdaughter

The Kerala High Court has denied bail to a man accused of raping his step-daughter, saying that he "mercilessly" and "repeatedly" subjected her to penetrative sexual assault, which led to her becoming pregnant.

The High Court further said that a perusal of the case diary reveals that the accusation against the man, a native of West Bengal, was very serious and prima facie shows a premeditated criminal act on his part.

According to the prosecution, the man had sexually assaulted his 14-year-old step-daughter when her mother had gone to her home in West Bengal.

"There is also allegation of repeated instances of penetrative sexual assault on the child survivor. The child survivor got pregnant in consequence of the repeated instances of penetrative sexual assault on her and thereby, the applicant has committed the above offences," the prosecution had told the court.

The advocate for the accused claimed that his client was falsely implicated in the case and that he was entitled to bail.

After hearing both sides, the court said, "This is a case where the step-father of the child survivor mercilessly committed penetrative sexual assault on her repeatedly.

"Considering the nature of the crime, the gravity of the offence, the complicity of the applicant in it, and the facts and circumstances mentioned above, I am of the view that the applicant cannot be released on bail at this stage. The bail application, accordingly, is dismissed," the court said.

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