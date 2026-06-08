Left-Leaning Social Media Group Admins Under Scanner In Kerala "Kafir" Case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the controversial "kafir (non-believer)" screenshot case linked to the Vadakara Lok Sabha election campaign is set to widen its investigation. As part of efforts to trace the origin of the fake screenshot and uncover any larger conspiracy behind its circulation, police are preparing to question administrators of several influential social media groups and pages. The probe team already issued notices to several DYFI functionaries.

The team is headed by Kozhikode rural district police chief, Farash T. DSP T Manoharan of district crime branch is the chief investigating officer in the case.

According to sources, notices are likely to be issued to individuals associated with popular Facebook pages and groups, including "Porali Shaji" and "Ambadimukku Sakhakkal", which allegedly played a role in amplifying the screenshot online.

Investigators have already concluded that the screenshot was part of a coordinated communal propaganda campaign that had the potential to influence voters during the election period. The SIT believes the fake message was not circulated accidentally but was part of an organised effort with political objectives.

The posts hailed UDF candidate Shafi Parambil as a devout Muslim offering daily prayers, while portraying LDF candidate KK Shailaja as a "kafir" and urged voters to reject her. The police are also exploring the possibility of adding more stringent charges against the accused.

Legal opinion has been sought on invoking additional provisions related to promoting communal disharmony, digital forgery, identity theft and other cyber offences. Investigators aim to file a strong chargesheet supported by digital evidence.

Cyber experts later concluded that the screenshot was fabricated.

The probe gained momentum after intervention by the Kerala High Court, following which a Special Investigation Team was constituted. Police have sought assistance from Meta, the parent company of Facebook and WhatsApp, to identify the device and account from which the fake message was originally generated.

Investigators expect that digital evidence, including IP address information and account activity details, could help identify the creator of the screenshot.

Sources said the police are also examining whether local political functionaries had any role in the circulation of the content. Investigators are analysing the spread of the message through WhatsApp groups before it appeared on larger social media platforms. Mobile phone records and digital trails linked to those who extensively shared the screenshot are being examined.

The case continues to carry political significance in Kerala, with rival political fronts trading allegations over the issue. Investigators say the focus remains on establishing the origin of the fabricated message and identifying those responsible for its creation and dissemination.

Shailaja has welcomed the probe. "They should be allowed to proceed and identify those responsible for it," she told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

Congress MP Shafi Parambil said the "fake screenshot" was a plan for disrupting communal harmony in Vadakara and polarise voters. Officials said the investigation is being conducted under court supervision, with periodic progress reports expected to be submitted. The SIT has maintained that further action will be based solely on digital and forensic evidence.