Kerala Women's Body Takes Cognizance Of Alleged Abuse By Congress MLA

Kerala Women's Commission on Wednesday said that the commission has taken cognizance of the alleged sexual abuse of a woman by Perumbavoor Congress MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly.

"It has come into notice that the victim in Eldos Kunnappalli MLA sexual abuse case has been threatened continuously," Kerala Women's Commission Chairperson P. Satheedevi said. "We assure all support to the victim," she added.

A woman had recently filed a rape and attempt to murder case against the Congress MLA.

The court granted anticipatory bail to Eldhose Kunnappilly on Friday. He appeared before the investigation team for interrogation on Saturday.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran has suspended Kunnappilly from KPCC and DCC membership for six months.

"The KPCC leadership has assessed the explanation given by the MLA was not satisfactory. Considering the concessions given by the court in its verdict allowing anticipatory bail and the need to perform his duties as a legislative member in his constituency, KPCC has suspended him from KPCC's and DCC's day-to-day affairs for a period of six months. Party will observe him in this period and further action will be decided accordingly," the suspension order cited.

