Kerala Woman, 105, Clears Class Four Exam

Bageerathi Amma appeared for her fourth standard exam last November (File)

A 105-year-old woman was felicitated for clearing class four exams in Kerala's Kollam on Thursday.

Bageerathi Amma was felicitated by members of Kerala State Literacy Mission at her home after succeeding in the exams she appeared in last November.

The woman became the oldest learner of the Kerala State Literacy Mission and passed her exam with 74.5 per cent marks.

This grandmother from Parakulam in Kollam district of Kerala has six children and 16 grandchildren.

Her yearning to continue her studies was fulfilled with the help of officials of the Literary Mission who helped her to realize her dreams. She scored 205 marks out of a total of 275 in the fourth standard equivalency examination.

The Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority is an autonomous institution under the General Education Department, Government of Kerala.

The programme aims to develop literacy skills through continuing education, provide chances of each and everyone interested in learning, enable the learners to make use of their learning in their daily life and ensure Secondary-level education to the whole of Kerala.