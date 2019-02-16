Kerala Nun Who Protested Against Rape Accused Bishop Gets Warning Letter

Bishop Franco Mulakkal was arrested last year following rape allegations by a nun.

One of the nuns who had participated in the protest against rape accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal has received a second warning letter threatening her with expulsion from congregation unless she changes her mind.

Franciscan Clarist Congregation Superior General has issued this second warning letter to the nun.

The letter states ''..invite you to change your mind and attitude sincerely...If you don''t respond positively I will be constrained to proceed with your dismissal from Congregation."

In January this year, she was served a warning letter by the Superior General of the Congregation.

The letter to the nun of Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC), who has been an outspoken supporter of the nun's protest at Ernakulam to demand the arrest of Bishop Mulakkal, said this was the first warning with the threat of dismissal from the congregation.

A previous letter to Sister Kalappura, on January 1, alleged that the nun had been leading a life against the principles of religious life and against the Rule and Constitution of the Franciscan Clarist Congregation.

Bishop Mulakkal, a senior member of the Roman Catholic clergy in India, was arrested last year following allegations by a nun that he repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted her at the Kuravilangad convent between 2014 and 2016, a charge denied by him.