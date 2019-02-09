Church Cancels Orders To Transfer Kerala Nuns Protesting Against Bishop

Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal is accused of sexually assaulting a nun in Kerala.

Four Kerala nuns, who were transferred for allegedly campaigning against former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal accused of sexually assaulting a nun in the state, don't need to move out of the convent where they are staying with the "survivor nun", the church said.

The nuns in Kerala had received their transfer orders in March 2018 by the Missionaries of Jesus Congregation, months after they had complained at several forums within the church against the bishop. Reminders followed last month as the nuns had refused to accept the directives.

However, the church cancelled their transfer orders on Friday, a day before they were to take to the streets for round two of their protest.

The nuns announced the development at the protest venue in Kottayam as they demanded justice for the nun. The nuns had earlier protested near Kerala High Court in September last year.

Bishop Mulakkal is accused of raping a nun on 14 occasions from May 5, 2014, to May 6, 2016, at the St Francis Mission Home in Kuruvilangad. Father Kuriakose Kattuthara -- their colleague -- was found dead at a church in Hoshiarpur's Dasuya in October last year, months after he deposed against the bishop in the rape case.

The nuns are currently staying at a convent in central Kerala's Kottayam.