Barefoot And In Uniform, Kerala Nun Jumps Hurdles At Athletics Meet

Standing humbly in her religious attire and barefoot at the beginning of a race track, Kerala nun Sister Sabina stunned audiences when she dashed ahead and jumped over hurdles effortlessly at an athletics meet.

A former national-level hurdler during her teen years, Sister Sabina finished first in the 55-plus category at the State Masters Athletics meet years after she last competed at such an event. As she completed the race, the audience erupted in applause and cheers.

Sister Sabina hails from Ennappara in Kasaragod and moved to Wayanad in 1993. She first made her mark in athletics while studying in Class 9, competing nationally in hurdle races. During her college years, she continued to make a mark in university-level competitions. She later shifted her focus towards teaching and took part in fewer competitions. She now teaches physical education at a school.

The race was her last one before her retirement. "Next March, I am retiring from my role as a physical education teacher. I wanted to compete one last time before retiring, which is why I came to the State Masters meet," she said.