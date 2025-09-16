Advertisement
Kerala Nun Found Dead In Convent, Suspect Note Recovered: Cops

The nun was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead, an officer of Kollam east police station said.

A case of unnatural death has been registered and inquest proceedings are going on.
Kollam(Kerala):

A nun allegedly died by suicide at a convent here, police said on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old woman, a native of Tamil Nadu, was found hanging in her room at the convent on Monday evening.

She was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead, an officer of Kollam east police station said.

A suicide note was discovered in her room, but it only indicated that she suffered from "psychological" issues, he said.

A case of unnatural death has been registered and inquest proceedings are going on. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

