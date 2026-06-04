Kerala To Table White Paper On Finances Today, May Trigger Political Row

The Kerala government is set to table a White Paper on the state's financial condition in the Assembly on Thursday, a move that is likely to trigger political debate over past fiscal management.

Chief Minister VD Satheesan, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will present the document after the Question Hour.

The White Paper is expected to outline the state's current financial position, including details of debt, revenue, and alleged financial leakages.

Prepared by a committee headed by former Cabinet Secretary KM Chandrasekhar, the report is also seen as a political document that could put the previous government's financial decisions under scrutiny.

Focus On Past Financial Management

According to government sources, the report will review Kerala's finances over the past ten years. It is expected to examine expenditure patterns, revenue leakages, and shortcomings in tax collection, along with the utilisation of central funds received for various schemes.

The White Paper is also likely to highlight issues related to out-of-budget expenditure carried out through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), including alleged fund diversions.

The UDF had promised during the Assembly election campaign that it would release a White Paper on the state's finances if voted to power. After assuming office, Chief Minister Satheesan had announced a detailed review of Kerala's fiscal situation.

Political Debate Expected

The document is likely to intensify political exchanges in the Assembly, with the Opposition expected to respond to allegations of financial mismanagement.

Meanwhile, the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor's policy address will conclude in the Assembly on Thursday, with the Chief Minister and Cabinet members set to reply to the discussion.

The House is also expected to witness discussions on the appointment of the brother-in-law of Power Minister Sunny Joseph to his personal staff, with the Opposition likely to seek clarification from the government.

In addition, the alleged delay in the distribution of welfare pensions will come up for discussion. Ottapalam MLA K Premkumar is set to raise the issue through a submission, seeking the government's response to concerns flagged by beneficiaries across the state.