Nair Community Body Doubles Down On Criticism Against Kerala Chief Minister

Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan's attempt to put to rest speculation about his relationship with Nair Service Society (NSS) General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair has triggered a sharp response from the community leader.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Mr Satheesan said there was no rift between him and Mr Sukumaran Nair. The Chief Minister said the NSS chief had tried to contact him through his private secretary while the state budget was being prepared. As his official phone was not accessible at the time, he was unable to speak with him. Mr Satheesan said he had conveyed through his office that he would return the call once the budget process was over, adding that there were no issues between them.

Hours later, Mr Sukumaran Nair rejected the Chief Minister's explanation, calling it "a blatant lie" and laying bare the strained relationship between the Chief Minister and the prominent Nair community leader.

Speaking in Changanassery, the NSS General Secretary said he had no personal interest in meeting the Chief Minister and had only tried to contact him to discuss certain official matters concerning the government and the NSS.

"I have never gone before anyone with a begging bowl," he said.

Mr Sukumaran Nair said he had twice attempted to reach the Chief Minister through his private secretary but received a call back from the Chief Minister's Office only after six days.

He alleged that he was not shown even the basic courtesy due to a voter or the head of a prominent community organisation. He also claimed that no previous Chief Minister had treated him in such a manner.

The NSS chief further alleged that the Chief Minister had failed to clarify his earlier remark that "community leaders are going from doorstep to doorstep" and said the latest explanation was merely an attempt to evade criticism.

Mr Sukumaran Nair also launched a broadside against Union Minister Suresh Gopi.

He alleged that Mr Gopi's visit to the NSS headquarters at Perunna on the day of the state budget was politically motivated and intended to create the impression that the NSS was moving closer to the BJP.

Referring to the controversy surrounding the Vice President's visit to Mannam Samadhi, Mr Sukumaran Nair claimed that it too was driven by Mr Gopi's political agenda. He said neither the Vice President nor any other constitutional authority had previously sought to offer prayers at the memorial and denied preventing anyone from doing so.

He also criticised the arrangements made during the Vice President's visit, alleging that trees on the premises were cut down after the grounds were handed over for security purposes. Describing Mannam Samadhi as a sacred place comparable to a temple, he said sniffer dogs, as part of security protocol, would not be allowed inside the memorial.