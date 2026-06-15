"Grave Lapse": VD Satheesan After 3 Kerala Vice Chancellors Attend RSS Event

The participation of three Kerala Vice-Chancellors in an RSS centenary programme attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has triggered a major political controversy in the state, with both the Chief Minister and the Leader of the Opposition critising the same.

The row erupted after Dr Mohanan Kunnummal (Kerala University of Health Sciences), Dr Mavoothu D (Mahatma Gandhi University), and Dr CR Prasad (Malayalam University) attended an RSS event addressed by Mohan Bhagwat, the Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Calling the development "deeply disturbing", Opposition leader Pinarayi Vijayan said secular Kerala views the participation of the Vice-Chancellors in the RSS programme with utmost seriousness. He alleged that concerns were already being raised about attempts to impose Sangh Parivar agendas in universities and that the presence of the three Vice-Chancellors at the event amounted to a visible example of such efforts gaining ground in higher education institutions.

The former chief minister also targeted the UDF government, accusing it of remaining silent on the issue. He claimed that the previous LDF government had resisted attempts to saffronise universities through legislation, legal interventions and public protests, but alleged that the vigilance shown by the Left was absent under the new government that assumed office on May 18.

In a strongly worded post on social media, Chief Minister VD Satheesan described the participation of the Vice-Chancellors as a "grave lapse" and said their actions were unbecoming of Kerala's educational traditions and the dignity of their offices.

"The people of Kerala hold the post of Vice-Chancellor in high esteem. By attending a programme led by an RSS leader who preaches extreme communalism, they have undermined that respect," the Chief Minister said. He added that any act promoting communalism, irrespective of who commits it, is unacceptable and would not be condoned.

Satheesan further said all three Vice-Chancellors who attended the RSS programme must apologise to the people of Kerala.

The remarks drew an immediate response from Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who accused the Chief Minister of hypocrisy and questioned his government's commitment to secularism.

In a post on X, Chandrasekhar said a government dependent on the support of the Indian Union Muslim League and organisations such as Jamaat-e-Islami had no moral authority to lecture others on secularism or constitutional values.

He alleged that the Chief Minister was attempting to intimidate Vice-Chancellors for attending a public event addressed by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and accused the Congress and the CPI(M) of indulging in vote-bank politics.

"The days of treating the BJP and RSS as a way to distract people and fear-monger for votes are over," Chandrasekhar said, adding that Malayalis would continue to express their nationalism without fear and stand with leaders who put the nation first.

