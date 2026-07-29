Priyank Kharge's Comment On Savarkar Sparks Row, His Grandnephew Hits Back

A major political row has erupted following comments made by Karnataka Minister and senior Congress leader Priyank Kharge on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The comments have triggered a sharp counter from Savarkar's family with his grandnephew, Satyaki Savarkar slamming the Congress.

Accusing Kharge of making statements to chase political clout, Satyaki Savarkar came out strongly in defence of his granduncle and the RSS, accusing Congress leaders of deliberately smearing freedom fighters due to political frustration over being out of power.

Earlier, Kharge had targeted Savarkar's role during India's independence movement, contrasting it with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's resistance against British rule. "When Subhas Chandra Bose was putting together Indian National Army during the freedom struggle, Savarkar was asking Hindus to join the British Army. This is their history", he said.

Defending Savarkar's call for Indians to join the military, Satyaki explained that it was a strategic move aimed at training Indian youth. He emphasised that these very militarised youths were what later formed the backbone of the Indian Armed Forces that successfully defended the country against Pakistani aggression post-1947.

However, this is not the only time. In the past as well, Kharge has mounted attacks on the RSS questioning its registration, legitimacy and right to lecture the nation on patriotism. "The RSS has no moral authority to issue certificates of patriotism. In my view, it is the most anti-national organisation in the country's history," Kharge stated earlier.

The Karnataka minister questioned how an unregistered entity continues to position itself as the 'ultimate custodian of nationalism', calling for compulsory legal registration and public accountability of the organisation's funding and operations.

Dismissing questions regarding the RSS's registration, Satyaki asserted, "RSS was founded 100 years ago as a socio-cultural movement. Swayamsevaks have spent a century serving the nation during natural calamities and national crises, adding that there is no question of treating it like a commercial or state entity."

Slamming opposition leaders, Satyaki added, "They want fame because they are not in power. Savarkar was a visionary; one should actually read and understand his contributions before passing judgment," Satyaki Savarkar remarked.

The Congress' run-ins with the Sarvarkar have not been new. Earlier, Satyaki Sarvarkar filed a criminal defamation case against LoP Rahul Gandhi over his remarks about Savarkar.

The high-voltage war of words has created a political tussle over ideological legacies. As the BJP attempts to defend it, the Congress jumps in seeking answers.