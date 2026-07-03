"Anti-National Forces Seeking To Malign Hinduism": RSS On Ram Temple Row

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has expressed its dismay over the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, describing the incident as one that has deeply hurt the sentiments and faith of Hindu society and millions of devotees of Lord Ram.

The RSS said the unfortunate incident of theft of the money deposited in the donation boxes at the temple "has deeply hurt the sentiments and faith of the entire society and millions of Lord Ram's devotees. We are all deeply saddened and distressed by this incident."

The organisation noted that, at the request of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and, based on its recommendations, has initiated legal proceedings.

"It is essential to ensure that anyone found guilty during the investigation is brought to justice and awarded the strictest punishment in accordance with the law," the RSS added.

The RSS further stated, "The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), along with the entire Hindu society, naturally expects the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to treat this highly condemnable incident as an exceptional matter and take effective measures to address all shortcomings in the temple's administration and management. Such steps are necessary to ensure that the faith and devotion of millions of Lord Ram's devotees in the Ayodhya temple remain unwavering and unbroken. The prevailing confusion and uncertainty must come to an end."

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale issued a statement on Friday in which he said the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya has "deeply pained" the sentiments and faith of the entire society. He called for ensuring that anyone found guilty after the investigation faces severe punishment. Hosabale claimed that "anti-Hindu and anti-national forces" are seeking to malign the Hindu dharma by exploiting "this unfortunate incident".

He called upon the entire Hindu society to display necessary patience and restraint during "this difficult moment" to thwart such "conspiracies."

Hosabale said it is natural for the entire Hindu society, including the RSS, to expect the Trust to treat this "highly condemnable" incident as an extraordinary matter and take effective steps to rectify all shortcomings in temple management and operations.

The RSS general secretary added that the current "state of confusion and uncertainty" must end.

"In this regard, we expect the temple management and the government-appointed SIT to take all necessary initiatives," he said.

"We are confident that through proper financial management, flawless and transparent operational systems, and an atmosphere imbued with purity, sanctity and true 'dharmikta', the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will continue to strengthen the faith and trust of the Hindu society," Hosabale added.