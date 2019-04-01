Kerala Boy, 7, Remains 'Very Criticial' After Assault By Mother's Partner

Pinarayi Vijayan had also sought an immediate report from the Idukki district authorities. (File)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday that the condition of a seven-year-old boy who was assaulted brutally by his mother's partner last week was "very critical".

The boy was left with a cracked skull after he was hit with a stick allegedly by his mother's partner when the Class II student was trying to protect his younger brother from being beaten up. The incident occurred in Thodupuzha area of Iduki district last Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the boy, who is being treated at a private medical college hospital at nearby Kolenchery, Mr Vijayan said the boy was "very critical" and was fully on ventilator support.

The chief minister held discussions with the medical team at the hospital on the boy's health and the treatment given to him. He had also directed the hospital authorities to ensure all possible expert treatment to the boy.

The government has constituted a medical board to monitor the boy's health and is bearing the expenses of the child's treatment.

Mr Vijayan had also sought an immediate report from the Idukki district authorities on the incident.

The accused, Arun Anand, 36, started kicking and beating the victim's four-year-old brother as a punishment for bed-wetting at 3 am. When the seven-year-old tried to protect his younger brother, Anand allegedly hurled the child on the ground, smashed his head against a wardrobe and used a walking stick to beat him up.

The boy suffered skull fracture, internal bleeding and lung injury, besides cuts and bruises all over his body. His brother also sustained injuries all over his body.

Arun Anand has been arrested and booked for attempt to murder. The woman's husband died 10 months ago, after which the Anand began staying with them.

