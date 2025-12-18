Case Against 2nd Accused In Kerala Actor Assault Case For Defaming Survivor

A case was registered against the second accused in the 2017 actress assault case in Kerala for allegedly defaming the survivor on social media, police said on Thursday.

Thrissur Cyber Police registered the case against Martin Antony, who was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in the actress assault case.

The case pertains to the alleged disclosure of the survivor's identity and her defamation through social media platforms. The survivor approached the Thrissur Range DIG after a video, allegedly shared by Martin, surfaced online.

In her complaint, she alleged a serious cyberattack and demanded the immediate removal of the video. She also submitted 16 links through which the video was circulated.

Following the complaint, police issued notices to YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram seeking removal of the links.

Notices have also gone out to 27 people who allegedly shared the video revealing the survivor's identity, directing them to take down the content. Police said they will register cases against more people in the coming days.

City Police Commissioner Nakul R Deshmukh said investigators will probe whether a conspiracy lies behind the release of the video in Martin's name as part of a defamation campaign targeting the survivor.

Police have collected information from 127 social media accounts as part of the probe. The commissioner reiterated that defamatory content must be removed from social media platforms and confirmed that a special investigation team has been constituted to handle the case.

Meanwhile, the court will take up contempt of court petitions related to the actress attack case on Thursday. The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court will hear six petitions, including complaints filed by the survivor's lawyer against former DGP R Sreelekha. The court will also consider a complaint filed by actor Dileep against certain media outlets.

The contempt plea against R Sreelekha alleges that she spoke in favour of Dileep on a YouTube channel and portrayed the investigation team in a poor light. Dileep's petition alleges that details related to the trial were published in violation of court norms.

The court in Kochi acquitted four persons, including actor Dileep, in the case. Six persons who were booked for their direct involvement in the crime, including Antony, were sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

Antony was the driver of the car in which the survivor was abducted and sexually assaulted while on the move in February 2017.