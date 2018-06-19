In Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan Slammed For "Inaction" Against Senior Cop Before leading the walkout, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his failure to take prompt action.

Share EMAIL PRINT Pinarayi Vijayan said steps were being taken against. (File) Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress-led opposition walked out of the Kerala Assembly on Tuesday in protest against what it said was inaction against the daughter of a top police officer accused of beating up a policeman.



Before leading the walkout, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his failure to take prompt action.



"It has been a few days since a police driver of a very senior police officer was beaten up by his daughter. While the victim is in hospital, a case has been registered against him. But no action has been taken against the official's daughter," Mr Chennithala said.



It was alleged last week that the daughter and the senior cop misbehaved with the driver.



His daughter is accused of abusing the driver and hitting him with her mobile telephone after he reportedly came late to pick up her and her mother. He is now warded in the Medical College Hospital.



Mr



"I assure the House that things are being set right and no one, irrespective of their rank, will be spared. Please don't ridicule us as we are determined to set things right. It is against the rules to use policemen for menial jobs," said Mr Vijayan.



Earlier, senior Congress legislator K. Muraleedharan sought leave for an adjournment motion and also slammed Mr Vijayan for misleading the House when the Chief Minister in March had pointed out that no senior police officials were misusing the services of their orderlies.



"It has recently come to light that an IPS official from Rajasthan had used the service of two women to help his wife have a smooth delivery. And when such things surface in the media, these officials vent their anger on the juniors," said Mr Muraleedharan.



The Congress-led opposition walked out of the Kerala Assembly on Tuesday in protest against what it said was inaction against the daughter of a top police officer accused of beating up a policeman.Before leading the walkout, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his failure to take prompt action."It has been a few days since a police driver of a very senior police officer was beaten up by his daughter. While the victim is in hospital, a case has been registered against him. But no action has been taken against the official's daughter," Mr Chennithala said.It was alleged last week that the daughter and the senior cop misbehaved with the driver.His daughter is accused of abusing the driver and hitting him with her mobile telephone after he reportedly came late to pick up her and her mother. He is now warded in the Medical College Hospital.Mr Vijayan said steps were being taken against the archaic practise of senior police officials using policemen for their personal work."I assure the House that things are being set right and no one, irrespective of their rank, will be spared. Please don't ridicule us as we are determined to set things right. It is against the rules to use policemen for menial jobs," said Mr Vijayan. Earlier, senior Congress legislator K. Muraleedharan sought leave for an adjournment motion and also slammed Mr Vijayan for misleading the House when the Chief Minister in March had pointed out that no senior police officials were misusing the services of their orderlies."It has recently come to light that an IPS official from Rajasthan had used the service of two women to help his wife have a smooth delivery. And when such things surface in the media, these officials vent their anger on the juniors," said Mr Muraleedharan. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter