In Kerala, Collection Of Camp Followers' Data After Removal Of Senior Cop

Amid a raging row over the alleged mistreatment of the Kerala police menial staffers like cooks, sweepers and barbers deployed with senior officials, the Home Department has begun collecting their details to rectify the situation.DGP Loknath Behera issued an order on Sunday seeking various details of the menial workers, generally known as camp followers and deployed on orderly duties with IAS and IPS officers and judges in Kerala.The details included the camp followers' sanctioned strength, present headcount, their status as permanent or temporary worker besides their current status of deployment with senior officials.The move came a day after a senior Kerala police officer was transferred after a junior policeman had complained of alleged manhandling by his daughter and ill-treatment by his family while on duty.ADGP (Headquarters) Anandakrishnan, on behalf of the DGP, asked respective district police chiefs, commandants and unit heads to collect and submit details of the camp followers and the PSOs by Sunday.The top brass including superintendent of police (SPs) and above have been asked to provide details of the police personnel, who are assigned as camp followers and PSOs with them.The details of staff assigned for orderly duty with IAS, IFS and other government officials, judges, legal advisors and prosecutors should also be furnished, the order said.The DGP also asked to collect details of the ministers and other leaders who were given personal security officers due to the perceived threat to their lives.The row over ill-treatment faced by the camp followers was triggered after the driver of the senior Kerala police officer transferred filed a police complaint with police against the cop's daughter on Thursday.In his complaint, he alleged that she had verbally abused him and hit him on his neck and shoulder with her mobile phone for delay in bringing the vehicle to pick her up after her morning walk.A case had been registered against the senior police officer's daughter under various sections of the Indian Penal Code or the IPC based on the police complaint while a counter complaint was also filed against him.The following day, the driver's family members had met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who assured them of stern action on the issue. The Kerala Police Association also came out against the alleged ill-treatment meted out to junior policemen by senior officers.The senior police officer, who was transferred, has not been given any new posting after the removal from the post.