Kerala Cop Removed After Family Allegedly Misbehaved With Police Driver The Assistant Director General of Police's (ADGP) has been in the dock since Thursday after allegations that his daughter and wife misbehaved with the police driver of his official vehicle

According to the driver's complaint, the officer's daughter abused and hit him with her mobile phone after he had picked the woman and her mother for a morning walk. He is now being treated at the Medical College hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.



According to the police, non-bailable cases have been filed against the both of them. The woman has been charged for voluntarily causing hurt or obstructing the duty a public servant, whereas the driver has been charged for use of criminal force to outrage the modesty of a woman.



After the police driver's wife approached Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with a complaint of constant harassment meted out to her husband by the family, tough action was promised.



After an inquiry, the chief minister's office decided to remove the officer from his post. Kerala Police chief Loknath Behera has also asked the Crime Branch to conduct an investigation.



A delegation of the representatives of the police bodies met Mr Bahera today and it was decided that an association will be set up where policemen can complain against their seniors if they are not treating them in an acceptable way.



